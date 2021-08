Never let it be said that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics didn’t have a moment of sportsmanship when two Olympic track athletes decided to share gold. In the men’s high jump, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim ended in a tie. They finished their competitions at the same level. Usually, this calls for a jump-off to break the deadlock. These two Olympic Track athletes, though, decided to do things a little differently.