The First Amendment is included in what is known as the Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the US Constitution. The Constitution is the result of a congress created for the purpose of revising the Articles of Confederation which had serious deficiencies. The congress undertook the process of revising the structure of the government to provide uniformity and standards to the confederation of states which was to be known as the United States of America. Article 1 of the Article of Confederation says: “The Stile (style) of this Confederacy shall be 'The United States of America.'” The Constitution was revised to contain the Bill of Rights.