Winchester, VA

Paul Christ Jensen

Winchester Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Christ Jensen, 72, of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center. Paul was born May 19, 1949 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of the late Leslie and Charlotte Jensen. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, he was so very proud to have served his country. He married Bonita Lee Gray-Jensen on May 25, 2001 in Winchester. Along with fishing, and camping in his RV, Paul also enjoyed building things and always had his hands busy working on something, or as his family likes to say, "putzing."

