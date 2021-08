Cooler weather helped firefighting efforts Sunday as crews increased containment on all three major fires in Central Oregon. A local Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Type 3 team has taken command of the Bean Creek Fire and Monty Fire burning on the Deschutes National Forest east of the Monty Campground near Lake Billy Chinook. Additional resources arrived on the two fires Sunday to add capacity to containment efforts. Crews mopped up heat around the perimeter to continue securing containment lines and Sunday night, the Bean Creek Fire remains 138 acres and is now 25% contained and the Monty Fire remains 23 acres and is now 20% contained. A Level 1 evacuation notice (Get Ready) issued by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Officer remains in place for houses on Montgomery Shores on the Metolius Arm. The public is asked to stay out of the area. Monty Campground on the Sisters Ranger District remains closed.