Tofu is technically a processed food. It doesn’t come from an animal, it doesn’t spring from the sea, and there is no such thing as a tofu tree. However, just because it takes a few steps to get from A to B doesn’t mean it’s unhealthy. Tofu has been around for hundreds of years thanks to the ingenuity (or accident) of ancient Asian cultures. There are multiple theories as to its invention, and with records dating back to 950 AD, there’s good reason for this uncertainty surrounding its origins. However, China is most often given credit for tofu’s existence. Formed from the industrious soybean, it’s sustained generations of people across the globe. Today, the Western world’s understanding and interaction with tofu range from averse and ignorant to tofu lovers. Even if you consider yourself a tofu pro, you may not know what it actually is and how it’s made. Here is everything you need to know about tofu—where it comes from, how it affects your body, and how to use it.