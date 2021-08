A persona created by vaudevillian Lincoln Perry in the 1920s, Stepin Fetchit made Perry rich — but also angered many Black Americans due to his use of racial stereotypes. Stepin Fetchit, the persona embodied by pioneering Black actor Lincoln Perry, was a character from a very different, more overtly racist time in American history. It may be surprising, however, that he was also reviled by many of his contemporaries. Yet, the actor who played him was as different from his character as one could possibly imagine.