Kyle Kuzma Reacts To Alex Caruso Leaving LeBron James, Lakers
Kyle Kuzma, who was recently traded to the Washington Wizards in the Russell Westbrook deal, couldn't be any happier for his brother and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Alex Caruso after the veteran guard got paid. Caruso is leaving the Lakers after he agreed to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls at the start of free agency on Monday. Upon seeing the news and the deal, Kuzma quickly took it to Twitter to send his congratulatory message to the veteran playmaker.www.lakers365.com
