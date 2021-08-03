Cancel
Brunswick, GA

CrimeScene, 8.03

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
Brunswick News
 4 days ago

Brunswick: A guy made an emergency 911 call, seeking police intervention lickety-split. What was the afterhours emergency? He wanted the cops to throw his roommate out. Then he called again. So? He wanted to report the roomie unplugged the TV. Really. He proceeded to behave insufferably with cops on the scene. Police took the 78-year-old to jail, charged with two counts of unlawful use of the 911 line and one misdemeanor count of willful obstruction of the law.

