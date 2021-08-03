Cancel
Weirton, WV

Marland Heights 5K Classic

Weirton Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s still time to register for this year’s Marland Heights 5K Classic, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Marland Heights Park in Weirton. The event will include a youth fun run for those 12 and under, a 2-mile fitness walk and the 5K race. Early registration is available until noon, Thursday, at a cost of $20 for adults, $15 for teens and $3 for the youth fun run. Registration on the day of the races will be $25 for adults and $20 for teens. Sponsors for this year’s race are Starvaggi Industries, Tri-State Pharmacy, Steel and Wolfe Funeral Home, Cardinal Operating Co., Tomtreyco McDonald’s, Top of WV Convention and Visitors Bureau, Weirton Medical Center, First Choice America Federal Credit Union, Studio L, Mario’s Restaurant, Weirton Firefighters Local 948, FOP Lodge 84, Mainstream Physical Therapy, Weirton Shop ‘n Save, Riesbeck’s of Follansbee, Weirton Police and Fire departments, Graphics In Print and A&K Fundraisers.

