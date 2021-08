If you are a fisherman or work in some other fisheries industry, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants to help you. LDWF will soon begin accepting applications from fisherman and other fisheries workers for $12.4 million in federal coronavirus federal relief funds. The money will be available to people in fisheries industries who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The application process will be open for three weeks and will close at 11:59 p.m. CDT on August 29. All application submitted before the deadline will be considered.