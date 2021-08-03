Santa Fe Business Incubator builds its mentor corps with $15,000 state grant
A $15,000 state grant will allow the Santa Fe Business Incubator to strengthen mentoring for its 20 tenant startup companies and roughly 20 affiliated clients. The New Mexico Economic Development Department awarded nearly $260,000 to 15 local economic development organizations through its Local Economic Assistance & Development Support program. LEADS grants help create jobs through recruitment, retention, expansion and startup activities; develop the tax base; and provide incentives for business development.www.santafenewmexican.com
