Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

'The days are long, but the months are short'

By Sean O’Shea For The New Mexican
Santafe New Mexican.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs soon as we crossed the De Baca County line, the baby started wailing. A deep hard wail — like an old Irish widow watching her last beloved son swallowed by the sea. Loud enough that I was sure I saw a few skittish antelope stiffen in distress. It was an unmitigated wail. Relentless. Indefatigable. The James Bond of wails (Daniel Craig, not Sean Connery).

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Sean Connery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish#Lovington#Big Blue#Trinidadian#Santa Fe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Posted by
Cyclingnews

Gore Long Distance Bib Short+ review

The Gore Wear Long Distance Bib Short+ has a design meant for long days in the saddle. The chamois is exceptional, it features a great fit, and the fabrics are a joy to handle. Today's best Gore C7 Long Distance bib shorts deals. The Gore Long Distance Bib Shorts+ was...
Rutland Herald

A Yankee Notebook: A long, fulfilling day

“Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.” This gag is usually attributed to Yogi Berra, and he did confirm that he’d said it. But it was popular even before Yogi was born. It doesn’t matter; content is almost always more important than source; and this expresses perfectly the way I feel about Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard during holiday season. As the beleaguered doctor mutters to himself in Act V of “Macbeth,” “Were I away from Dunsinane and clear, profit again should hardly draw me here.” There are seaside mansions elsewhere on the island; but Vineyard Haven, where the ferries land, resembles a red ant hill that somebody has carelessly kicked open.
Petscelebratingthesoaps.com

B&B News: Rena Sofer Shares Important Message

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveals that Rena Sofer (Quinn Forrester) plays a hard hearted woman on the CBS soap but in real life she is a sweetie with a soft spot for rescue dogs. She posted a series of pictures and video to her Insta detailing her...
Carroll, IAcarrollspaper.com

A Miracle Field morning caps a month-long Summer Fun Camp

Hits and runs and lots of fun filled the Miracle Field in Northeast Park as more than two dozen Summer Fun Camp-goers played Friday on one of Carroll’s newest public amenities, capping four weeks of learning and friendship in a program that brings together children with disabilities and their typical peers.
Record-Journal

EDITORIAL: How Cadillac Ranch survived long months of shutdown

After being closed for nearly a year and a half, Cadillac Ranch has reopened. The story of how this local restaurant, live music venue and line dance destination survived the pandemic involves a synergy not likely to be found in many business plans. Located at 45 Jude Lane in Southington,...
Santafe New Mexican.com

Adopt a barn cat, for a little outside help

Got a mouse problem? Or maybe you just love to have the soothing presence of a cat on your property? Consider one of Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s “barn cats” — you don’t even need a barn to have one. Barn or working cats are undersocialized felines who deserve a second chance.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

‘She just was who she was’: Betty Stewart

Betty Stewart grew up on a ranch in Harding County, New Mexico. As an adult, she dressed like a cowboy and had a bit of Calamity Jane in her, with her boisterous drinking and carousing. Her legacy is that of a contractor who fought the Historic District Review Board (otherwise known as the H-board) for the right to build houses with pitched roofs — in defiance of the Historical Styles Ordinance, which requires homes in the historic district to have flat roofs. But there’s more to Stewart’s story than controversial architectural choices, says her biographer, Mark H. Cross.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Into the wild: 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' at the Railyard Park

The third installment of the Jumanji franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), follows the adventures of four high school students who are sent to clean the school’s basement as punishment for misbehaving. There, they discover a magical video game system and begin to play, soon finding themselves sucked into the world of Jumanji, where they appear as real-life, adult versions of the game’s characters. They must rely on each other to finish the game in order to escape. The fantasy adventure screens at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, as part of the Santa Fe Railyard Park movie series. It’s presented by Del Norte Credit Union. The screening takes place at the performance lawn in the heart of park (740 Cerrillos Rd.). The film is rated PG-13, and the screening is open to all ages. Chairs, blankets, and picnics are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted. Reserve a free spot at tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/373504 (suggested donation of $10). Driving directions and parking information is available at railyardsantafe.com/north-railyard.
Santafe New Mexican.com

Patience and love are rewarded

Aylin Sheehan of Santa Fe thought she made a mistake by adopting a dog. Juneau, a 1-year-old black and white Alaskan malamute mix, was very skittish, had anxiety and a fear of new people. But Sheehan, who comes from a family that has adopted many animals from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, was determined to give the dog a chance.
PhotographySantafe New Mexican.com

Seasons of a day: the paintings of Jivan Lee

It was a cold, windy, rainy day in winter. The grassy fields of the watershed between the painter and his subject, the Taos Mountain, were blanched by the season. The clouds rolled swiftly over the mountain and, in an instant, nearly obliterated it from the painter’s view before the skies opened, and the winter sun washed the distant peak in a golden hue. He kept on painting. Not one panel, but five, capturing the drama of the storm and its tranquil aftermath.
Santafe New Mexican.com

'Jungle Cruise' invites you to turn off your mind, relax, and float downstream

Jungle Cruise — the theme park ride, not the new Disney movie it has inspired — is notable for the groan-worthy humor of its “skippers,” the tour guides who provide Borscht-Belt-style entertainment for passengers on a trip down a lazy river lined with animatronic animals. That unapologetically cheese ball humor permeates the new movie, which stars Dwayne Johnson as an effervescent Amazon riverboat skipper named Frank, who isn’t above groan-worthy humor himself.
Visual ArtSantafe New Mexican.com

Lex Lucius at Peyton Wright Gallery

The strength, determination, and serenity of horses and ponies inspired the recent work of Colorado-based artist Lex Lucius. His equine portraits are dominated by the horses, which are rendered against stark backgrounds, placing the viewer into a direct, one-on-one interaction with the subject. A printmaker, sculptor, and painter, who studied at California College of the Arts and the University of New Mexico, Lucius lives in the Roaring Fork Valley north of Aspen, surrounded by horses. “My life is full of family, painting, and horses, and my clothes smell of the stable, and on far too many days my boots of the pasture,” he says. “I try to invoke the feelings I get from these animals, but just as importantly I also try to bring the stories and dreams we all carry within us when we think of horses and what horses mean to us all.”Lex Lucius: Paintings, an exhibition of his work, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Saturday, Aug. 7, and is up through Aug. 31.
Visual ArtSantafe New Mexican.com

For the love of the West: Dennis Ziemienski's nostalgic landscapes

A man in a white cowboy hat drives a horse and wagon across a field. He keeps his back to the viewer of The Golden Hour, an oil painting by Dennis Ziemienski. The man’s reddish shirt is a shade or two brighter than the cliffs in front of him, which are half in sun and half in shadow. The ground is brushed with sage. On the horizon, a storm gathers.
Santafe New Mexican.com

Online auction for Archdiocese of Santa Fe properties starts next month

An online auction will start Sept. 21 to sell hundreds of “nonessential” properties belonging to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. A Florida-based executive with the auction company involved said Friday the auction — aimed to raise money to help settle a bankruptcy case — will be divided into two sales, one ending Sept. 28 and the second starting sometime in November.
Santafe New Mexican.com

Jealousy and hip-hop

Before Lin-Manuel Miranda set American history to hip-hop, the Q Brothers reimagined Shakespeare for contemporary ears. They coined the term “add-RAP-tation” in 1999 with their Off-Broadway hit The Bomb-itty of Errors, and in 2012, their Othello: The Remix won Best Lyrics and Best New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The Moor You Know Collective, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, performs Othello: The Remix at the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 E. De Vargas St.) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 13, and 14, and at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Tickets are $25 for general admission; $15 students and seniors; 505-988-4262, santafeplayhouse.org.
Santafe New Mexican.com

Star Codes: Aug. 6-12

We are at the peak of Leo season, and the sign’s energy can give us an ability to shine and be a stable center point to gather around. This weekend brings a new moon in Leo — the sun and Mercury are already in Leo — and the effect can create fascinating events, but also add melodramatic extremes to otherwise ordinary events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy