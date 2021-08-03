Chicago Bulls Strike Fast With Deals For Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso In 2021 NBA Free Agency
The Chicago Bulls figured to do some serious retooling of their roster in 2021 free agency after they failed to even make the play-in tournament this past season, which was the first under the new front-office regime of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley. While Karnisovas and Eversley’s first offseason was quiet, the Bulls were busy at the trade deadline and have now already made splashes to open this free-agency period as they put their stamp on the roster.www.forbes.com
