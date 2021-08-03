Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Team USA basketball vs. Spain score, Tokyo Olympics: United States advances to semifinals with 95-81 win

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain has been Team USA's biggest international rival for over a decade. The two teams played in gold medal games in 2008 and 2012, and after Team USA was knocked out of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Spain went on to win the tournament and earn the title of world champion. In what will likely be the final Olympic contest for key Spanish stars Pau and Marc Gasol, Spain took one last shot at its longtime nemesis in the quarterfinals.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 10

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Pau Gasol
Person
Sergio Llull
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Olympics Basketball#Team Usa#Team Usa#Spanish#Americans#Aussies#Nba#Fiba#Non American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant picks the player who will one day smash his Team USA Olympic record

Despite not having the best talents the NBA has to offer, Team USA is still an incredibly deep talent. Anyone can explode on any given game for the Americans in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and on Saturday morning, it was Jayson Tatum’s turn to come out of the shadow and rip an opponent apart. In this case, the victim was the Czech Republic, who fell prey to Kevin Durant, Tatum, and company to the tune of a 119-84 score.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant roasts Team USA teammate, Bulls guard Zach LaVine on IG live at the Olympics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just won’t let his Team USA teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine off the hook at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant went on Instagram live to document his Olympic experience and found LaVine as his favorite roast subject. KD poked fun at LaVine’s defense, giving Bulls head coach Billy Donovan a shoutout and a promise that he’ll have the high-flying guard finally play some defense.
NBABleacher Report

The Biggest NBA Free-Agent Signings Since 2000

NBA free agency is a time to dream. Most players signed will never win a championship or become an MVP-caliber star, but every contract offers the hope of a brighter future. With a little luck, that optimism can become a reality. Since 2000, seven significant free-agent additions—with sign-and-trade transactions included—have gone on to win an NBA championship or win the NBA's MVP award. Steve Nash, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among them.
NBANBC Sports

Tatum still has an eye on Celtics' moves from Tokyo

Going for gold at the Tokyo Olympics hasn't kept Jayson Tatum from keeping an eye on what the Boston Celtics are up to this offseason. With Team USA set to take on France in the tournament semifinals early Friday morning, Tatum was asked by NBC10 Boston's Audrey Asistio for his thoughts on what's transpired across the NBA since free agency began earlier this week.
SportsNBA

Tokyo Olympics: Team USA vs. Iran - live score, updates, and more

Team USA bounces back from their opening game defeat against France, curisng to a comfortable 120-66 win over Iran. Damian Lillard led six players in double figures with 21 points as Team USA shot the lights out, connecting on 19-of-39 from the 3-point line. If you missed any of the...
NBAHerald-Palladium

Durant scores 29, US reaches Olympic semis, tops Spain 95-81

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Back and forth they went, the three-time defending Olympic champions from the U.S. on one side, the reigning Basketball World Cup champions from Spain on the other. The difference: The Americans had Kevin Durant.

Comments / 10

Community Policy