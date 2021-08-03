Cancel
Texas State

Today in history

By The Associated Press
Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Tuesday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2021. There are 150 days left in the year. On August 3, 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint. On this date. In...

