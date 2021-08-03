SF Giants keep Mike Tauchman in organization, expect more tough roster decisions soon
Tauchman joins a crowded Triple-A outfield that also includes Jaylin Davis, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday and optioned to Sacramento. Davis injured his hamstring on July 5 while running against the St. Louis Cardinals and missed nearly three weeks before beginning a rehab assignment with the Sacramento River Cats on July 25. Since arriving at Triple-A, Davis is 2-for-17, but both of the hits he's recorded have been home runs.
