SF Giants keep Mike Tauchman in organization, expect more tough roster decisions soon

Tauchman was designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday. Tauchman was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after the All-Star break, but he had started in just two of the past 12 games. The 30-year-old has hit .181 with four homers, 22 runs, 15 RBI and three stolen bases in 75 games this year, and he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Brandon Crawford (oblique), who was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Thursday.