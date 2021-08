The pandemic left us floundering in many ways — our healthcare infrastructure was not prepared to handle a fast-moving, contagious virus that made it unsafe for in-person visits with a mental health provider, not to mention a virus that would keep the vast majority of Americans stuck in their homes for close to a year. Financial pressure, jobs lost, lives lost, social isolation, homeschooling, the fear of contracting the virus whose effects were largely unknown, especially for those already living with a serious illness — all of this takes an extra toll on a person’s mental health.