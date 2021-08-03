A Buster Posey-Madison Bumgarner matchup will likely have to wait until next year

Bumgarner (5-6) went seven innings to pick up the win Wednesday over Texas, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while fanning four. Bumgarner went seven innings for the first time since back on May 11, which also happened to be his last victory. The only damage he allowed came in the fourth inning on a single by Nathaniel Lowe and a sacrifice fly by Charlie Culberson. Bumgarner has made three starts since returning from a shoulder injury in mid-July, logging a 2.00 ERA with a 11:2 K:BB ratio over 18 innings. He's lined up to make his next start at home against San Francisco on Tuesday.