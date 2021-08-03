Cancel
A Buster Posey-Madison Bumgarner matchup will likely have to wait until next year

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA highly anticipated matchup between three-time World Series champions likely won't take place until next year. With Madison Bumgarner slated to start Tuesday's game for the Diamondbacks against the Giants, San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Monday the team is planning to hold catcher Buster Posey out of the starting lineup. The Giants have remained disciplined throughout the season in building rest days into Posey's schedule and the veteran backstop has rarely started three games in a row.

