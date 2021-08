Covid-19 could be on the retreat in England, after the crucial reproduction rate of the virus fell below 1 for the first time since May, figures suggest.Public Health England says the estimated R value range is 0.8 to 1.1, down from the previous 1.1 to 1.4.The fall came as the government’s senior scientific and medical advisers agreed a new alert system for coronavirus, to reflect increasing levels of vaccination within the population.In recognition of the weakened link between infections and serious illness or death, the new levels mean higher numbers of positive cases are required for the UK to move...