The Tongass National Forest is part of the world’s largest contiguous temperate rainforest. If, in terms of storing carbon and releasing oxygen, the Amazon rainforest is considered to be the lungs of the planet, then the Tongass rainforest is a bronchial artery. The Tongass stores 44% of all the carbon stored in national forests and is considered to be a globally important carbon sink. As such, President Joe Biden’s recent action to reverse course and end clear-cutting of old growth in the Tongass is a much-needed breath of good news on the climate front.