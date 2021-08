MTG’s Jewish space lasers have struck again, so we should be concerned about the next wave of burned out addicts and reprobates congregating in our parks. The “property before people” greenway guardians may find it difficult to lump this round of refugees in with the extant group. Census data has done little to alter their prejudice against the unhoused. Of course, they’re all welcome at the airport’s Guantanachico, unless the judge really leans on us.