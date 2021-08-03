Cancel
Month Long forecast blog. What will August end up like?

Cover picture for the articleGood Monday night or Tuesday morning. I hope you have enjoyed the fantastic temperatures the past few days. It has felt so much better but the heat will return, but we get a few really nice days. At least we get about 3 more great days of nice temps. We have a weak wave on Thursday that will give us a few scattered showers on Thursday and Friday. Besides that, a pretty calm weather week. So lets look at the month long.

Latest blog – Staying hot & humid for Saturday – Nick

Good Friday evening, everyone. A change in our weather setup has allowed the skies to break free from some (if not most) of the haze and allow more blue to come back across the area. Even with some more blue returning and partly to mostly sunny skies, we had some familiar summer heat sneak back in a day early. After a nice Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s and lows in the middle 60s this morning, we saw highs bounce back near 90 in Joplin and some lower 90s in our western areas.

