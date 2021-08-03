Month Long forecast blog. What will August end up like?

Good Friday evening, everyone. A change in our weather setup has allowed the skies to break free from some (if not most) of the haze and allow more blue to come back across the area. Even with some more blue returning and partly to mostly sunny skies, we had some familiar summer heat sneak back in a day early. After a nice Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s and lows in the middle 60s this morning, we saw highs bounce back near 90 in Joplin and some lower 90s in our western areas.