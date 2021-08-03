Cancel
Glynn County, GA

SGHS volunteers help with tiny home

Brunswick News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently celebrated Christmas in July by helping Hand in Hand of Glynn. During the project, health system volunteers collected furnishings and supplies for Hand in Hand’s “tiny home” community, which is being built to aid homeless veterans. Phase one will see 16 of the 60 homes ready for occupancy by November 2021. The homes will be equipped with everything a resident needs, including appliances, linens, kitchen basics, cleaning and personal hygiene supplies.

