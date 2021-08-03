Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, GA

Drivers' reckless actions make it scary to drive

Brunswick News
 4 days ago

First, the Brunswick Police should get an award for the superior job they do. I have seen them in action, and their abilities got my attention. Anyway this is not about them, it concerns the drivers here in Brunswick that break the laws daily, but our fine police pull them over all over the place. I have a dash cam, and I can switch it on at anytime. I keep it in case I get in a wreck, but here is what I have observed and is stored on the device.

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brunswick Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate moves infrastructure bill closer to passage

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package on Saturday, a procedural but important step forward after months of negotiations between President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators. In a 67-27 vote demonstrating broad bipartisan support, senators agreed to limit...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy