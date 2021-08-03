Drivers' reckless actions make it scary to drive

First, the Brunswick Police should get an award for the superior job they do. I have seen them in action, and their abilities got my attention. Anyway this is not about them, it concerns the drivers here in Brunswick that break the laws daily, but our fine police pull them over all over the place. I have a dash cam, and I can switch it on at anytime. I keep it in case I get in a wreck, but here is what I have observed and is stored on the device.