Stop and smell the familiar flowers

You will notice when you walk into anyone’s house that there is usually a distinctive smell that you pick up on. It could be that they always have something cooking on the stove, which can either be a great smell or a bad one depending on what’s in the pot! Perhaps you notice the air freshener that they use or the scent of their chosen laundry detergent? It could even be the scent of their pets if they have one, or a musty smell. Whichever house you go into, you’ll notice these smells – good and bad – but it’s unlikely that you’ll pick up on the scent in your home unless something drastic changes. So, how do you know if your home smells good or bad? Well, here are a few ways that you can make sure your home is always smelling fresh, so you don’t need to worry about what your guests think!