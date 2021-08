Instead, on February 10, 2020, they traded Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong to the Boston Red Sox for Mookie Betts and David Price, finalizing a trade that had been initially agreed to the week prior but had fallen apart due to medicals. By taking on Price’s contract and parting with a high-level prospect, the Dodgers were able to add one of the game’s most electric players to their lineup, who had multiple Gold Gloves to his name. As good as the outfield of Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, and Cody Bellinger had been, Betts instantly made it the best in the league.