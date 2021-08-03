Today in History

In October of 1960, Republicans and Democrats in Allentown and across the Lehigh Valley were excited. The presidential race was coming down to the wire. Both sides were convinced that their candidates, Senator John F. Kennedy for the Democrats and Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the Republicans, had the edge and was about to sweep into the White House. In the Lehigh Valley, particularly in Lehigh County, Nixon was popular. His boss, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, had a vast following in the area as he did across the country. Nixon was at least in part being carried on Ike’s coattails.
