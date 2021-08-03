City Approves Bijou Lease Extension

Traverse City commissioners voted 6-1 Monday to extend the Traverse City Film Festival’s lease of the city-owned Bijou by the Bay building for another decade through 2033 – despite last-minute emails from several long-time festival donors and volunteers asking commissioners to delay the vote. Commissioners Monday also approved a new liquor license for the recently opened The Tasting Room by Legacy Distillers in the Warehouse District, and added home electric vehicle charging stations to a list of eligible projects for which city residents can receive financing assistance to implement.