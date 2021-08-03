Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Are you eligible for the Aug. 13 child tax credit payment? Here's how to check

By Katie Teague
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot sure if you're eligible for advance child tax credit payments? Now's a good time to check. Most US parents qualify for the monthly payments, but some circumstances could mean that you're no longer eligible. This year's child tax credit program could mean that parents get up to $300 per month for each child. But what if you're second-guessing the advance payments? If you're not eligible, you may pay back a portion to the IRS next year. You can quickly find all this out by using the IRS Eligibility Assistant tool. All you need on hand is your personal information like income, filing status and number of children.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 11

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Gross Income#Tax Deductions#Cnet#The Update Portal#Unenroll#Next
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Personal FinanceCNBC

Can I get approved for a personal loan if I'm unemployed?

The Covid-19 pandemic increased the financial strain on many individuals and families who lost all, or part, of their income as a result of being furloughed or laid off. But regardless of your employment status, there are some expenses you can't avoid even when times are lean. Maybe you've decided...
Income TaxCNET

Missing your IRS tax refund money? Here's why it's delayed and what to do now

Tax refunds are taking longer than usual this year. If you're still waiting, you're not alone. Millions have been waiting for months, and some are still waiting for a sign that the money is on the way. The pandemic has led to a backlog of nearly 35 million unprocessed returns, as reported in June by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, including those that must still be reviewed.
Personal Financemarthastewart.com

How Much Cash Should You Keep in Your Checking and Savings Bank Accounts?

It's a regular part of your financial bookkeeping—balancing your checkbook to keep tabs on your checking account balance as well as actively refreshing your bank apps to monitor your high-yield savings account. These days, practicing smart money-saving tips not only offers peace of mind for the future but is also an act of financial responsibility. However, do you where you should be saving your dollars? More specifically, do you know how much you should keep in your checking account versus your savings account?
Credits & LoansCNET

What to do if you're denied for a credit card

A credit card is an essential part of the modern financial toolbox. It's more convenient (and sanitary) than cash and provides protections that a debit card does not. Plus, a credit card can earn you rewards and help boost your credit score. If you have a limited financial track record or checkered credit history, however, it can be difficult to get one.
U.S. Politicsthv11.com

VERIFY: Are you getting a fourth stimulus check?

INDIANAPOLIS — Congress has already approved three separate rounds of stimulus payments during the pandemic. But will there be a fourth stimulus check soon appearing in your bank account?. The claim. A recent Facebook post claimed “And it passed 15 minutes ago. WE GET ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK FOR $2500 on...
Income TaxPosted by
BGR.com

This is the most stimulus money you can possibly get in 2021

Good news: Tens of millions of Americans are getting a pretty sweet bonus year, the strained economy and ongoing coronavirus pandemic notwithstanding. It’s just that, well, the bonus isn’t coming from your employer — at least, not the bonus we’re referring to. No, this one is the sum total of all the stimulus money that the federal government is parceling out through the end of this year. Encompassing things like stimulus checks, and at least two tax credits (the earned income tax credit and the expanded federal child tax credit). It’s all part of a somewhat frantic effort by government leaders...
Real EstateInvestopedia

Deducting Interest on Your Second Mortgage

The federal government understands that home mortgages are the largest financial burdens many Americans will ever assume in their lifetimes. In order to provide a break (and presumably to encourage people to participate in the real estate market), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allows taxpayers to take deductions on the interest paid on their mortgages.
Income TaxCNET

1.5 million unemployment tax refunds are coming. Here's the latest

Good news! The IRS announced last week that it's disbursing another round of 1.5 million refunds via direct deposit and by paper check. Some people on social media are reporting that they've received IRS updates from their tax transcripts. The clues showed that refunds may be deposited between late July and early August. But many others say they haven't received any money or clues that it's on the way.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Costly Social Security Mistakes You Can Fix If You Hurry

There's a lot you can do over the course of your life to influence how much money you'll get from Social Security. That's empowering, but it also means you can cost yourself benefits if you're not careful. Fortunately, the Social Security Administration wants to help you undo these mistakes when it can. Not all such errors are reversible, but here are three you can definitely fix -- as long as you don't wait too long.
Personal FinancePosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.
Income TaxPosted by
The Motley Fool

37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

You pay Social Security taxes all your working life, but for some people, the taxes don't stop once they sign up for monthly checks. Certain states take a slice of certain retirees' benefits, forcing them to rely more upon their personal savings to cover their expenses. Fortunately, there are 37...

Comments / 11

Community Policy