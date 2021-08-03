Are you eligible for the Aug. 13 child tax credit payment? Here's how to check

Not sure if you're eligible for advance child tax credit payments? Now's a good time to check. Most US parents qualify for the monthly payments, but some circumstances could mean that you're no longer eligible. This year's child tax credit program could mean that parents get up to $300 per month for each child. But what if you're second-guessing the advance payments? If you're not eligible, you may pay back a portion to the IRS next year. You can quickly find all this out by using the IRS Eligibility Assistant tool. All you need on hand is your personal information like income, filing status and number of children.