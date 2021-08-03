Cancel
Proctorville, OH

JERRY McMILLIAN SR.

Herald-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERRY McMILLIAN SR., 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at home. He was born April 7, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Harry and Eleanor Lucille Ferguson McMillian. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia “Jenny” Johnson McMillian, and his son, Jerry McMillian Jr., along with seven siblings. He retired from Painters Local #813, Huntington, W.Va., and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He is survived by one daughter, Amiee McMillian; eight grandchildren, Julia McMillian, Brantley McMillian, Sebastian McMillian, Jullian McMillian, Hunter Poe, Abigail Poe, Ally Poe and Michael Poe Jr; one stepdaughter, Andrea Poe; one stepson, Michael Poe; three brothers, Jack, Richard and Kevin McMillian; two sisters, Barbara Spears and Diana Pinkerman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Diana Pinkerman officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Wednesday, August 4, 2021, also at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

