West Virginia Amateur: Easthom, Williams share lead as scores soar in 2nd round
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Mother Nature and the Old White TPC joined forces to dish out one heck of a case of the Mondays. Indeed, the second round of the 102nd West Virginia Amateur wasn’t about how low you could go, but about how high you could keep from going as swirling winds and rock-hard greens baffled most of the 119-man field throughout the day Monday at The Greenbrier Resort.www.herald-dispatch.com
Comments / 0