ANDREA SUE WHITE, 81, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her residence. The Huntington, W.Va., native was born April 7, 1940, a daughter of the late Dave and Florence Harvey Edwards. She was also preceded in death on April 14, 2021, by her husband, Ronald Lee White, whom she married August 19, 1967. Andrea was a 1958 graduate of Huntington East High School and earned her Bachelor's degree in 1967 from Marshall University. She was a former schoolteacher in Atlanta, Ga., and at Cabell Elementary School in Huntington. She was also a substitute teacher for the Rock Hill and Symmes Valley School Districts, as well as being active with the Lawrence County Humane Society. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Dave Edwards and Florence Gayle Rowsey. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Andrea Rene and Jeffrey Hairston of Ironton; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Todd and Angie White of Ironton; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Brent) Owens of Ironton, Brianna (Paul Saunders) Hairston of Huntington, W.Va., Braedan Hairston of Ironton, Sydney Hairston of Ironton, Stefanie (Brysen) Markins of Ironton and Justin Todd (Sierra) White of Ironton; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Judith J. Morris of Hurricane, W.Va.; one brother, William Edwards of Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Dennie Hankins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Friends may call Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The White family requests donations to be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society, P.O. Box 412, Ironton, 45638. To offer condolences to the White family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.