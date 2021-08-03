Cancel
Manchester, NH

Stephen Singer: 38th Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive amid severe blood shortage

By Editorials
Union Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVER the course of 37 years the Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive has faced numerous challenges but none so daunting as the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. There were discussions between the Singer Family and the Red Cross whether it should go forward or be canceled, but in the final analysis the need for blood is constant — the drive had to go on. Not even a pandemic can stop patients needing life-saving transfusions.

