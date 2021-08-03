Kennard-Dale grad John Stefanowicz suffers a loss in Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling debut
John Stefanowicz’s dreams of an Olympic gold medal have ended. The Kennard-Dale High School graduate, however, still has hopes of bringing home a bronze. In his Olympic wrestling debut at the Tokyo Summer Games, Stefanowicz suffered a 5-3 loss in his first-round Greco-Roman wrestling match in the 87-kilogram (192-pound) weight class late Monday night (Eastern Daylight Time). He was defeated by Croatia’s Ivan Huklek.www.yorkdispatch.com
