Google is rolling out the option to block other users on Google Drive, preventing them from accessing your documents and sharing their own with you. With Google Drive's new block feature, Google is hoping to give users the ability to deal with or cut off potential harassment before it gets to be too bad. Once blocked, a user won't be able to share any of their Drive items with you, and nobody else will be able to share that user's items with you either. Blocked users also will lose access to all of your Drive items, even if they previously had access.