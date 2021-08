We have previously seen how Apple's late CEO Steve Jobs' 1973 job application sold for over $200,000. Now, a new autographed memorabilia created a new milestone. The original document went on sale with an NFT version at the same time, just to see which one does better. Fairly, the original document sold for an amount that is about 12 times more than that of the NFT version. Scroll down to see more details on the face-off between the physical document versus the NFT version.