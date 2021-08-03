Cancel
Lapping leads three-day wrestling camp in Frontenac

Cover picture for the articleFRONTENAC, Kan. – Frontenac High School senior Dawson Lapping is giving back to the community – and raising money at the same time. Lapping is leading a three-day youth wrestling clinic this week – starting on Monday night in Frontenac. He’s a 3X state qualifier heading into his final year...

