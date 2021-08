All Covid-19 vaccines remain efficacious in protecting people against infections and severe cases of the illness; they’re also crucial to acquiring any semblance of herd immunity, which remains an albatross for much of the United States. Because of its convenience, the Johnson & Johnson (J&J( Covid-19 vaccine — that unlike the ones from Pfizer and Moderna, required just a single dose — was perceived as a breakthrough in our war against the pandemic. (These vaccines also proved to be the most suitable to vaccinate homeless communities and other vulnerable cohorts that may otherwise be hard to secure for a series of appointments.)