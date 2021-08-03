Cancel
Brooke County, WV

Area businesses stand test of time

There’s a lot to be said for longevity in business. The Tri-State Area long has prided itself for housing family-owned-and-operated businesses that have stood the test of time, evolving through more than a century to continue serving area residents. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently traveled here to honor nine such businesses that have called Brooke County home since the mid-1800s. He also recognized 23 businesses in the Wheeling area.

