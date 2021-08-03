Rollover Crash On Summit Valley Rd Near Hwy 138 Monday Afternoon

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A car was involved in a crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Sheriffs and San Bernardino County Fire Department were called to the scene at about 1:29pm Monday, August 2, 2021. The driver of a black MINI Cooper car was on Summit Valley Rd. and some how missed the slow speed turn and rolled over on the embankment on the shoulder. The vehicle went up the embankment landed upside down about 20 feet, off the shoulder of the road. The crash was located at one of the slow speed turns on Summit Valley Rd. about two miles before Highway 138.