‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shows Off ‘Effervescent’ Red Hair During Trip To Salon

On Monday night, the “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond showed off the results of her recent trip to the salon to her almost four million Instagram followers. The Food Network star shot to stardom years back as her personal blog about life on her family’s Oklahoma ranch gained traction. Through the blog, her readers got to know her family, the ongoings of the ranch, and learned many of her favorite recipes. As more and more fans tuned in to her blog, she focused her attention on authoring her own series of cookbooks. The Pioneer Woman’s seemingly endless empire took off from there and never looked back.