Deadly Silence from the Guardians of Public Health

By Nayvin Gordon
indybay.org
 4 days ago

Deadly Silence From the Guardians of Public Health During the Covid-19 Pandemic !. The failure of the guardians of public health during the Covid-19 pandemic in the US is a catastrophe. Physicians and Public Health workers have a duty to protect the health of the people. Why is there silence from the medical community as politicians of every stripe remove protective Public Health measures, leaving us all “free” to be infected, as Covid-19 spreads across the nation, leaving sickness, disability and death in its wake, A deliberate policy, rationalized by a non- scientific, dark ages, “herd immunity” fiction. In the UK, scientists and doctors are not afraid to shout out publically, that ending all Covid-19 restrictions is “dangerous and premature”. https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1751.

www.indybay.org

Comments / 0

