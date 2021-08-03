City fire department EMS to expand

STEUBENVILLE — The city’s fire department is moving forward with plans to grow its roster, Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi reports. City Council voted three weeks ago to amend the city’s Table of Organization to add three additional positions to the department’s roster, a move meant to ease the manpower crunch caused by the addition of the department’s ambulance service nearly a year ago: To get the ambulance service off the ground, Capaldi hired three people and had temporarily moved three others who were on engine companies over to the EMS side.