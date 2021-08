While out of town recently, Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson and his wife were questioned because of the way he looked. During a recent episode of the Unashamed with Phil and Jase Robertson podcast, the father-son duo spoke about numerous topics. Episode 312 of the popular podcast had Phil Robertson sharing his wife Miss Kay’s opinion on Botox. Jase talks about how the Bible can help bring people together when there’s so much hate in the world. In addition to other various conversations, Jase revealed a story from his and his wife’s vacation to Colorado.