Typically, the phrase is “let sleeping dogs lie,” but in this case, it should be, “Don’t let sleeping humans lie where a bear encounter is a guarantee.”. Lucky for this guy, the bear walking through the wildlife underpass where he decided to take a snooze didn’t seem to mind sharing the space. However, had the man woken or moved in some way that the bear might have found threatening, the encounter would likely have been much more dangerous. Cameras in the US-93 Montana underpass caught the events on film. While the man cozied up in his sleeping bag, a bear wandered through, briefly surveyed the other mammal and then continued on.