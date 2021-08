Website: School of Theoretical and Applied Science. The Interdisciplinary program in Science and Society examines the fundamental questions posed by scientific knowledge and technological change, particularly from historical and global perspectives. It has become crucial for the specialist and non-specialist alike to understand the possibilities and limitations of scientific, technological, and industrial enterprises and to be able to participate in the critical decisions of the next century affecting human life and its relation to world and local societies and cultures. The program is recommended to all students, from the arts, business, and the humanities to science and environmental studies.