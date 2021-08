The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Motegi reaffirmed the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and across the globe. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed strengthening cooperation to address the pressing challenges of the 21st century, including the climate crisis. Secretary Blinken also thanked Foreign Minister Motegi for Japan’s commitment to hosting safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic games.