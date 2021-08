With the 2021 NBA Draft over and done with, the Denver Nuggets used their only draft pick on the evening and selected Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland at 26th overall. There were possibilities throughout the evening on the Nuggets moving back into the draft, but ultimately, Hyland was the only player the Nuggets added to their roster. He’s going to be a fun scorer and shooter at the guard position for a lot of years, and it would surprise me if he didn’t pan out in the NBA as a bench scorer at minimum.