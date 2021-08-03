Report: Eagles restructure contracts of Derek Barnett, Lane Johnson
The Philadelphia Eagles have restructured the contracts of defensive end Derek Barnett and tackle Lane Johnson, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com. Barnett and Johnson are two of the highest cap charges on the Eagles roster, via OverTheCap.com. They both rank among the top four highest charges on the team for the upcoming season. Johnson is second at just under $18 million for the year. Barnett is fourth at $10.05 million. Barnett is in the last year of his existing deal with the team while Johnson’s contract carries through the 2025 with three void years on the back end of the deal.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
