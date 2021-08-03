Cancel
Wieber weighs in on Olympic Gymnastics, Simone Biles and possibly facing Suni Lee.

By Alyssa Orange
fox16.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas Gymnastics Head Coach is all about watching the Olympic Games in Tokyo. That makes sense, considering the Head Hog was once competing on the Olympic stage herself in London. A part of the Fierce Five, Wieber loves the attention her sport is getting. Simone Biles has been a topic...

Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Had a McKayla Maroney "Not Impressed" Moment at the Olympics — Did You Notice?

The bar is set extremely high for Simone Biles — she's well aware of that — so when she isn't pleased with herself, you'll know. You could see that Biles was disappointed in some of her performances during the July 25 Tokyo Olympics women's artistic gymnastics preliminary round. Though she qualified for every individual final, and the four-person squad is heading to the team final on July 27, she did have mistakes (note: she was not the only one).
Mental HealthPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Suni Lee’s father had emotional message for Simone Biles

Suni Lee took home her first ever gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, and her father was quick to give credit to Simone Biles. Lee, who is 18, won the women’s gymnastics all-around final. Biles was heavily favored to win the event for a second straight Olympics, but she withdrew due to mental health issues she has been having. After Lee posted a score of 57.433 to win the gold, her father John Lee told “TODAY” that there is “no words to express” how much the medal means to his family. He then had a message for Biles.
Houston, TXnewscentermaine.com

Welcome home, Simone Biles! Gymnast gets a hero's welcome in Houston

HOUSTON — Houston's hometown heroes are back home today. We were live at Houston’s Bush Airport, where gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles returned from the Olympics in Tokyo to a warm reception. Biles brought home a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze in the balance beam.
GymnasticsMic

Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee just proved gymnastics can evolve meaningfully

It's been an eventful week in women's gymnastics. On Tuesday, Americans awoke to the stunning news that Simone Biles had withdrawn from team competition at the Olympics to prioritize her mental and physical health — a courageous, difficult decision that reasonable people applauded and certain trolls disparaged. For a while,...
Celebritiesthecheyennepost.com

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
GymnasticsNew York Post

Meet Suni Lee, gold medalist and the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast

Team USA’s gold-medal gymnastics champion Sunisa “Suni” Lee is an 18-year-old Minnesota native who secured the top prize in the all-around contest during her Olympic debut in Tokyo. Lee earned a spot in the all-around contest after placing third in the qualifying event but she wasn’t expected to take home...

